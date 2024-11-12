2une In Tailgate: LSU vs Alabama

BATON ROUGE - After nearly a month of away games, the LSU Tigers returned to Death Valley for a prime-time game against Alabama on Saturday.

Cajun Tiger Tailgating, a group that has been together for nearly 20 years, celebrated the upcoming game with the Tigers and the Tide.

"It doesn't matter where you're from or what team you're from, we welcome everybody in. My wife is an Alabama fan. We accept them just the same way. It's all about having a good time," tailgater Matt Pitre said.

"They've been doing this since 2006. It's all about camaraderie, LSU football and family. Family, football and friends," tailgater Jacob Trahan said.

Right next to their tailgate, members of the 2007 LSU National Championship team had their own tailgate. The group gets together for one game each year to reminisce about the title and meet up with old friends.

"You never forget. It's been 17 or 18 years since we last played in this stadium with some great friends, great teammates coming to celebrate every year. There's nothing like it," 2007 All-American Craig Steltz said.