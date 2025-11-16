79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: Metro Rouge Fall Festival coming to Goodwood Library next week

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — The Metro Rouge Fall Festival is coming to Baton Rouge next week. 

The festival, held on Nov. 23 from noon to 7 p.m. at the Main Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library along Goodwood Boulevard, brings together local arts and hometown music from across the capital region. 

Organizers compared the festival to New Orleans' Jazz Fest, but more focused on families. 

Henry Turner from the Henry Turner Listening Room Museum Foundation and Chef Celeste from the Chef Celeste Foundation visited 2une In on Friday to discuss the local art vendors, musicians, eateries and venues from across Baton Rouge that will be at the festival.

The event is free to the public. Learn more here.

News
2une In Previews: Metro Rouge Fall Festival...
2une In Previews: Metro Rouge Fall Festival coming to Goodwood Library next week
BATON ROUGE — The Metro Rouge Fall Festival is coming to Baton Rouge next week. The festival, held on... More >>
2 days ago Friday, November 14 2025 Nov 14, 2025 Friday, November 14, 2025 8:20:47 AM CST November 14, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days