Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Merry Market returning to fill Lamar Dixon with Christmas cheer
Related Story
GONZALES — Merry Market, one of the state's largest Christmas markets, is coming back to the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales this weekend.
This year, the market has expanded to include more than 400 booths selling clothing, jewelry, home décor, candles, toys, Christmas décor, sweets, bath and body products, food trucks, art and more from local and out-of-town artisans.
Vendors will be set up inside the REV building and outside under the attached covered pavilion.
The market kicks off Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and continues on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
General admission to the event is $10, with a portion of the proceeds going to The Sparrow Foundation. Children under 10 are admitted free. Tickets can be found here.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU's Verge Ausberry named permanent Athletic Director
-
Three NOLA eateries earn Michelin stars; two capital region restaurants also recognized...
-
First responders working fire at building near Sacred Heart; school official says...
-
UPS plane crashes on takeoff from Louisville, Kentucky, airport, igniting huge fire...
-
Baton Rouge Fire Department announces new rating from Property Insurance Association of...
Sports Video
-
No. 5 LSU women's basketball dominates Houston Christian to win season opener
-
Week 9 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
LSU's Verge Ausberry named permanent Athletic Director
-
WATCH: Frank Wilson prepares for first game as interim head coach as...
-
LSU men's basketball starts season Wednesday