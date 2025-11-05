2une In Previews: Merry Market returning to fill Lamar Dixon with Christmas cheer

GONZALES — Merry Market, one of the state's largest Christmas markets, is coming back to the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales this weekend.

This year, the market has expanded to include more than 400 booths selling clothing, jewelry, home décor, candles, toys, Christmas décor, sweets, bath and body products, food trucks, art and more from local and out-of-town artisans.

Vendors will be set up inside the REV building and outside under the attached covered pavilion.

The market kicks off Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and continues on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

General admission to the event is $10, with a portion of the proceeds going to The Sparrow Foundation. Children under 10 are admitted free. Tickets can be found here.