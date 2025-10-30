2une In Previews: Celebrating 175 years of the Old State Capitol with Spirits of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana's Old State Capitol is celebrating its 175th anniversary in style this week.

On Thursday, party like it's 1975 at Spirits of Louisiana to celebrate the spirit of the building that sits in the heart of downtown Baton Rouge.

"This signature event celebrates the spirit of our building and the spirits being distilled in Louisiana. As always, there will be an exceptional blend of Louisiana culture, music and exciting auction items," organizers said.

All proceeds from the event support the Old State Capitol and its programming. Tickets are available here.