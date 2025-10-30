56°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Celebrating 175 years of the Old State Capitol with Spirits of Louisiana
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana's Old State Capitol is celebrating its 175th anniversary in style this week.
On Thursday, party like it's 1975 at Spirits of Louisiana to celebrate the spirit of the building that sits in the heart of downtown Baton Rouge.
"This signature event celebrates the spirit of our building and the spirits being distilled in Louisiana. As always, there will be an exceptional blend of Louisiana culture, music and exciting auction items," organizers said.
All proceeds from the event support the Old State Capitol and its programming. Tickets are available here.
Related Images
News
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana's Old State Capitol is celebrating its 175th anniversary in style this week. On Thursday, party... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Franklin Fire Department puts on haunted house
-
Livingston Parish holds fall fest at Unity Prayer Center
-
Hammond liquor licenses halted after council vote fails
-
'Bleedas' gang member, three others, arrested in Walker; drugs and weapons seized
-
One person injured in shooting at Club Secret in Plaquemine
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 8: Da'Sean Golmond
-
Jalen Reed returns from injury
-
Tulane's Joe Sumrall shoots down rumors that he will leave the Green...
-
WATCH: After loss to Florida A&M, Jags' Fred McNair preps for matchup...
-
WATCH: LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson speaks to media for first...