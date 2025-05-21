2une In Previews: 2025 InvestFest

71°
BATON ROUGE - On June 7, you can enjoy a late crawfish boil while supporting helping children make intelligent financial decisions.
Proceeds from the 2025 InvestFest will go toward the Middleburg Institute, a nonpartisan 501c3, charitable organization whose mission is to raise the economic, educational and social level of families in low to moderate income communities.
Guests can enjoy crawfish, turkey necks, live music and activities for all ages.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children.
The fundraiser is happening on June 7 at the St. Gabriel Community Center from noon to 4:30 p.m..
News
