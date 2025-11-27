45°
Latest Weather Blog
2 Your Health: Relief for drug-resistant epilepsy
Related Story
Researchers in Ohio found a treatment for drug-resistant epilepsy using an MRI-guided probe.
Doctors say an epileptic 23-year-old who had been taking medication for his seizures with no relief was treated through a process called laser ablation, which effectively removed a portion of the patient's brain that was causing the episodes.
After two procedures and a medication change, the man said he was seizure-free for 400 days and counting.
News
Researchers in Ohio found a treatment for drug-resistant epilepsy using an MRI-guided probe. Doctors say an epileptic 23-year-old who... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Report: Brian Kelly receives termination letter from LSU; expected to receive full...
-
U.S. Small Business Administration visits Ponchatoula ahead of Small Business Saturday
-
2 National Guard members from West Virginia shot near White House; suspect...
-
St. Vincent de Paul holds 15th Annual Turkey Carving Competition
-
Southern University President Dennis Shields leaving university
Sports Video
-
Report: Brian Kelly receives termination letter from LSU; expected to receive full...
-
REPORT: Southern has agreed to a deal to hire Marshall Faulk as...
-
Southeastern Lions ready for home playoff atmosphere this weekend
-
Frank Wilson speaks to media ahead of LSU's final game of season...
-
Southern close to naming new football coach