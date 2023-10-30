60°
ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd to play Cajundome in April

Monday, October 30 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

LAFAYETTE - Classic rockers ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced a spring tour date that will bring the bands' co-headlining tour to Lafayette.

“The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour” is set to visit the Cajundome April 19, 2024, with special guest Black Stone Cherry.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Cajundome Box Office and online at cajundome.com.

The bands are also scheduled to perform at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi on April 4.

