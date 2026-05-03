Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for two men accused of shooting at vehicles in Hammond

HAMMOND — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help identifying two men accused of opening fire on vehicles at a Hammond intersection Saturday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, the two men fired at another vehicle around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Stein Road and Old Baton Rouge Highway before driving away, striking two cars. There were no reported injuries.

Deputies later located the suspects' vehicle abandoned. Detectives said the two men were captured on surveillance video at a nearby convenience store shortly before the shooting.