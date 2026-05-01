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$$$ Best Bets: The 152nd Kentucky Derby!
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the 152nd Kentucky Derby, NBA and NHL playoffs, college baseball and the MLB!
Friday
NBA Playoffs:
Pistons @ Magic: Pistons -3.5
Cavaliers @ Raptors: Raptors +4.5
Lakers @ Rockets: Rockets -3.5
College Baseball:
Boston College @ Clemson: Boston College ML
Tennessee @ Kentucky: Tennessee ML
Ole Miss @ Arkansas: Arkansas ML
Florida @ Oklahoma: Florida ML
Mississippi State @ Texas: Mississippi State ML
Auburn @ Texas A&M: Texas A&M ML
MLB:
Diamondbacks @ Cubs: Cubs ML
Reds @ Pirates: o7.5 Total Runs
Brewers @ Nationals: Brewers ML
Astros @ Red Sox: u9.5 Total Runs
Phillies @ Marlins: Phillies ML
Dodgers @ Cardinals: Dodgers ML
NHL Playoffs:
Lightning @ Canadiens: Lightning ML
Sabres @ Bruins: Sabres ML
Golden Knights @ Mammoth: o5.5 Total Goals
Saturday
Trending News
Kentucky Derby:
To Win:
Commandment
The Puma
Potente
NBA Playoffs:
TBD
College Baseball:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
NHL Playoffs:
TBD
Sunday
NBA Playoffs:
TBD
College Baseball:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
NHL Playoffs:
TBD
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