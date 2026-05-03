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Person rescued in Bayou Lafourche after lawnmower overturns in water
BAYOU LAFOURCHE — A person was rescued after a lawnmower overturned on top of them in the water of Bayou Lafourche on Saturday.
According to the Labadieville Volunteer Fire Department, crews arrived on scene to find the mower on top of the operator in the water.
The mower was moved off the operator with the help of the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, before they were safely moved to land and treated by medics.
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The operator was later transported to a trauma center by helicopter.
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