ZZ Top bassist, Dusty Hill, dies in his sleep at 72

Dusty Hill

HOUSTON, Texas - The music industry and blues-rock fans are mourning the loss of ZZ Top's bassist, Dusty Hill.

Hill's surviving band members, Frank Beard and Billy Gibbons announced Hill's passing Wednesday night, issuing a statement that said: "We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX."

"We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the 'Top'."

Hill joined the band in 1969 and entertained audiences alongside his fellow bandmates for over five decades.

The Dallas native also made appearances on in roles for television and film, such as on 'Deadwood' and 'Back to the Future Part III.'

Hill's legacy lives on, captured in the tunes he contributed to among ZZ Top's 15 studio albums and string of award-winning songs.

The acclaimed musician was 72 years of age at the time of his death.