Zydeco musician shot during concert at Louisiana Mud Fest
COLFAX - A zydeco musician and a teenager were both shot at Louisiana Mud Fest on Friday night.
The Grant Parish Sheriff's Office said multiple people were shooting into the crowd. Deputies arrested two people with guns that jumped onto the running boards of a vehicle trying to leave.
Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin was onstage performing when shots rang out. Chris' wife posted on his social media account confirming he was shot during the performance.
A 14-year-old was also shot during the concert and suffered moderate injuries.
Louisiana Mud Fest's website says they will be canceling the remaining events for July 31.
