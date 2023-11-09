74°
Zydeco jersey auction begins taking bids Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - As the team's "Military Appreciation Night" winds down, an auction featuring Thursday's Baton Rouge Zydeco jerseys will just be getting started.
Bidding begins at 9 p.m. for the camouflage-themed tops worn in the game between the Zydeco and the Columbus River Dragons.
The auction will conclude at 5 p.m. on Sunday. It is hosted at this website.
The Zydeco return to the ice Friday at 7:30 p.m. with the final match in a 3-game set against the River Dragons. That game will be broadcast on WBTR TV.
WBTR is available on Cox channel 19; Rev channel 144; with an antenna on channel 36.1; and during hockey games, streaming here. WBTR will launch on streaming apps later this year.
