Zendaya stars opposite Robert Pattinson as bride-to-be from Baton Rouge in new A24 film

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge is getting some big-screen representation next spring when Zendaya and Robert Pattinson's newest film from A24 hits theaters.

Zendaya's character in Kristoffer Borgli's "The Drama" is from the capital city, a piece of viral marketing for the relationship drama published in the Boston Globe revealed.

"Mr. and Mrs. Roger Harwood of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, announce the engagement of their daughter, Emma Harwood (Zendaya), to Charlie Thompson (Pattinson), son of Mr. and Mrs. Alan Thompson of London, England. Mr. Harwood, a decorated military veteran, is proud to share this joyous news," a faux-engagement announcement that appeared in the Globe's engagement section on Dec. 9 read.

View this post on Instagram

The ad, published in partnership between the paper and A24, was accompanied by photos of the film's stars presented as engagement photos. The next day, a trailer was released, depicting the photoshoot where the ad's pictures were "taken."

The film is centered around a seemingly happily engaged couple and the namesake "drama" that springs up in the lead-up to their Boston marriage. Their relationship is "put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails," the film's logline explains.

Parts of the film were also shot in Louisiana. WBRZ previously interviewed a pair of Amite brothers who worked as extras on the film, as well as the Louisiana-shot hit from this year, "Sinners."

"The Drama" opens on April 3, 2026, and is one of three collaborations between Pattinson and Zendaya in 2026, including Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" and Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part 3."