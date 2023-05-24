82°
Zara making Baton Rouge debut with new two-story location in Mall of Louisiana

2 hours 45 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, May 24 2023 May 24, 2023 May 24, 2023 11:23 AM May 24, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Zara, a popular clothing store, will be making its way into the Mall of Louisiana. 

According to the mall's property manager, the store will be two stories in the center court. 

"We love introducing new sought-after brands and experiences to our shopping centers and know the community will be very excited for the new addition of Zara," the manager said. 

An opening date was not yet provided, but more information will be forthcoming regarding the new store location. 

