Zachary woman killed in single vehicle crash
DENHAM SPRINGS - Troopers are investigating a fatal accident that claimed one woman's life Saturday morning.
Shortly before 12 p.m. Louisiana State Troopers responded to LA Hwy 16 north of LA Hwy 1032 (4-H Club Rd.) in Livingston Parish in reference to a car crash.
The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Daylin Alaniz of Zachary.
Alaniz was traveling south on LA Hwy 16 in a 2012 Ford Mustang when for unknown reasons the Mustang ran off the roadway and struck a utility pole. After striking the utility pole, the vehicle then struck a tree bordering the roadway and became engulfed in flames.
Due to her injuries Alainz was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger sustained critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
