Zachary schools letting students out early Monday

ZACHARY - The Zachary Community School District has announced that two of its schools will let out early due to inclement weather.

Northwestern Middle School and Zachary High School will let out at 2 p.m. Monday to allow bus drivers additional time to get students home safely.

All ZCSD parents should be prepared to accept students from all schools up to 15 minutes early depending on weather conditions.