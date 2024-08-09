Zachary's Really Hot Air Balloon fest happening this weekend

ZACHARY - The second Zachary Really Hot Air Balloon Festival is happening Saturday at BREC's Zachary Community Park.

"When I walked out here and saw the thousands of people I was amazed. The hard work they did, the committee, the Zachary farmers market group put together a good thing here. We got over 55 other vendors coming here also and a great band is coming out here tomorrow night. It's gonna be awesome," Zachary Mayor David McDavid said.

Festivities kick off at 6 a.m. with a morning flight before the fest officially opens at noon. During the day there will be food trucks, games, face painting and plenty of other activities, including tethered balloon rides from 6 to 9 p.m. Rides cost $20 for ages 13 and up, and $15 for children under 12.

There will also be a balloon glow from 8 to 9 p.m.

The event is free to the public.