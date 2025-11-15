56°
Zachary rolls to beat Salmen in round one of playoffs
ZACHARY - The No. 13 Zachary Broncos advanced in the LHSAA playoffs after taking down No. 20 Salmen in round one.
The Broncos took an early lead when Jeremey Patton broke loose for a big touchdown run.
In the first quarter, the Zachary defense didn't allow the Spartans to get very far. After forcing Salmen to punt from their own 10-yard line, Zachary regained possession in plus territory.
It didn't take long for Patton to find space again. He was taken down at the goal line and it was Tylek Lewis who punched in the touchdown shortly after.
The Bronco offense didn't let up and won this game 48-15. They will face No. 4 Denham Springs in the regional round next week.
