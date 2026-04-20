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Brusly vape shop owner who allegedly sold vapes to teens arrested

1 hour 12 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, April 20 2026 Apr 20, 2026 April 20, 2026 4:39 PM April 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BRUSLY - The owner of a smoke shop was arrested for allegedly selling vape pens and alcohol to juveniles. 

WBRZ previously reported that the Brusly Police Department and the Louisiana Alcohol and Tobacco Control began investigating Ramez Smoke Shop after a mother said someone at the store sold alcohol to her son. 

While surveilling the store, law enforcement said they saw one teen buy a vape and another buy alcohol. 

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Store clerk and owner Saber Al Murisi was arrested and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center for unlawful sale of vape products and alcohol to a minor. 

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