Zachary prepares for inaugural Mardi Gras parade with city-wide clean-up

1 hour 15 minutes 40 seconds ago Saturday, February 14 2026 Feb 14, 2026 February 14, 2026 2:14 PM February 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — As Zachary prepares for its inaugural Mardi Gras parade on Sunday, community members gathered for a city-wide clean-up. 

The Valentine's Day Community Clean-Up, sponsored by the Zachary Mardi Gras Parade, the city of Zachary and Keep Louisiana Beautiful, saw residents gather to pick up litter around the community. 

The event is part of Zachary's Mardi Gras weekend plans, including a celebration at the Copper Mill Golf Club on Friday. 

