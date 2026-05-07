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Zachary Police looking for suspect in department store theft

36 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, May 07 2026 May 7, 2026 May 07, 2026 7:51 PM May 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — Zachary Police have asked for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a department store theft. 

ZPD shared images of a man who they say stole from Bealls on April 26. 

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Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Zachary Police.

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