52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zachary Police looking for alleged Walmart thief

50 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, January 15 2026 Jan 15, 2026 January 15, 2026 12:15 PM January 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — The Zachary Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing from Walmart. 

The department shared two images of the man, wearing a white t-shirt and green pants in one, and a black t-shirt and blue pants in the other. 

Trending News

Anyone who recognizes him can call the ZPD detective working the case at 225-654-1922.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days