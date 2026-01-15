52°
Zachary Police looking for alleged Walmart thief
ZACHARY — The Zachary Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing from Walmart.
The department shared two images of the man, wearing a white t-shirt and green pants in one, and a black t-shirt and blue pants in the other.
Anyone who recognizes him can call the ZPD detective working the case at 225-654-1922.
