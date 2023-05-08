Zachary middle school makes policy changes following threat

ZACHARY - Northwestern Middle School in Zachary is making some policy changes in response to a "significant increase" of threats made across the United States.

After threats were made the NMS last Thursday, shutting down classes Friday and leading to one juvenile being arrested, the school said Sunday that a new no-backpack policy would be enforced until the end of the school year.

"Based on the latest information, there is no imminent threat to our campus. Northwestern Middle School will reopen on a normal schedule Monday, May 8, 2023. To provide assistance for those who may feel anxiety about this unfortunate situation, we will have trained professionals on campus readily available to assist students and staff. In an effort to foster a safer environment, students will not be allowed to bring backpacks/book bags for the remainder of this school year," the Facebook post from the school system read.

Additionally, officials reminded parents to closely monitor their children's social media posts and remind them that any threats made would be investigated fully and consequences would be "severe."