Seventh-grader arrested over threats made to Zachary middle school, classes canceled on Friday

Thursday, May 04 2023
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - A seventh-grader has been arrested after allegedly posting threats against a Zachary middle school.

Zachary Police said Thursday that the student had been arrested. Northwestern Middle officials notified parents of the threats made on social media toward the school after they were published sometime Thursday morning.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school will be closed on Friday for students. State testing will resume on Monday. 

