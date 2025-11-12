77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zachary man arrested for possession of CSAM

1 hour 48 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, November 12 2025 Nov 12, 2025 November 12, 2025 12:29 PM November 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

THIBODAUX - A 22-year-old from Zachary was arrested for allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material. 

Attorney General Liz Murrill said an investigation into 22-year-old Brayden Michael Clouatre was sparked by a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

After an investigation, Clouatre was booked into the Lafourche Parish jail on four counts of possessing pornography involving juveniles and four additional counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

Trending News

His bond was set at $35,000. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days