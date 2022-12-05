Zachary high schooler allegedly shot classmate during off-campus fight; 3 teens facing charges

Video obtained by WBRZ shows one of the teenagers grabbing what appears to be a gun during the brawl

ZACHARY - A high schooler was booked for attempted murder after he allegedly shot a classmate during an off-campus fight that may have stemmed from a dispute at school.

The Zachary Police Department said the shooting happened Thursday after the two encountered each other outside of school. Investigators are reportedly reviewing video that shows one of the teens grabbing what appears to be a gun just moments after the two got into a fistfight.

Police told WBRZ on Monday that two juvenile suspects, including the accused shooter, are in custody. Their charges include attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, illegal carrying of a weapon and principal to attempted second-degree murder.

Another suspect, 18-year-old Jalen Edwards, is still on the run.

Both the victim and the accused shooter are students at Zachary High. The victim's family members claim the shooting came just days after another dispute at the school, but police said they were unaware of any previous fights on campus.

The Zachary School System acknowledged the off-campus shooting but did not release any other information about the situation.