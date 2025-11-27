Latest Weather Blog
Zachary High football hosts family and alumni for Thanksgiving morning practice
ZACHARY - Even on Thanksgiving, the Zachary Broncos are still working as the post season continues.
Thursday, the Broncos, along with other area teams, invited family and alumni to their practices ahead of the quarterfinals.
While focus on the next game is important, Zachary head coach David Brewerton wants his team to enjoy what the Thanksgiving holiday is all about.
"This is going to sound crazy when I say this. I want them to not really think about the football game to be honest with you, you know, especially on Thanksgiving Day. I really stress to those guys about trying to be around their support group and just enjoy being around their family," Brewerton said.
The No. 13 seeded Broncos will travel to play in a rematch with No. 5 Central on Friday. In the regular season, the Wildcats beat Zachary 35-33.
OTHER AREA TEAMS IN QUARTER FINALS:
DIVISION I NON-SELECT
No. 13 Zachary at No. 5 Central
DIVISION I SELECT
No. 5 Alexandria at No. 4 Catholic-BR at Memorial Stadium
DIVISION II NON-SELECT
No. 13 Cecilia at No. 5 Plaquemine
No. 11 West Feliciana at No. 3 Belle Chasse
No. 10 Lutcher at No. 2 Iowa
DIVISION II SELECT
No. 5 Madison Prep at No. 4 University High
DIVISION III NON-SELECT
No. 6 Oak Grove at No. 3 St. James
DIVISION III SELECT
No. 5 Dunham at No. 4 Isidore Newman
DIVISION IV NON-SELECT
No. 6 North Iberville at No. 3 South Plaquemines
No. 7 East Feliciana at No. 2 Mangham
DIVISION IV SELECT
No. 5 Ascension Catholic at No. 4 Catholic-PC
