Zachary High football hosts family and alumni for Thanksgiving morning practice

ZACHARY - Even on Thanksgiving, the Zachary Broncos are still working as the post season continues.

Thursday, the Broncos, along with other area teams, invited family and alumni to their practices ahead of the quarterfinals.

While focus on the next game is important, Zachary head coach David Brewerton wants his team to enjoy what the Thanksgiving holiday is all about.

"This is going to sound crazy when I say this. I want them to not really think about the football game to be honest with you, you know, especially on Thanksgiving Day. I really stress to those guys about trying to be around their support group and just enjoy being around their family," Brewerton said.

The No. 13 seeded Broncos will travel to play in a rematch with No. 5 Central on Friday. In the regular season, the Wildcats beat Zachary 35-33.

OTHER AREA TEAMS IN QUARTER FINALS:

DIVISION I NON-SELECT

No. 13 Zachary at No. 5 Central

DIVISION I SELECT

No. 5 Alexandria at No. 4 Catholic-BR at Memorial Stadium

DIVISION II NON-SELECT

No. 13 Cecilia at No. 5 Plaquemine

No. 11 West Feliciana at No. 3 Belle Chasse

No. 10 Lutcher at No. 2 Iowa

DIVISION II SELECT

No. 5 Madison Prep at No. 4 University High

DIVISION III NON-SELECT

No. 6 Oak Grove at No. 3 St. James

DIVISION III SELECT

No. 5 Dunham at No. 4 Isidore Newman

DIVISION IV NON-SELECT

No. 6 North Iberville at No. 3 South Plaquemines

No. 7 East Feliciana at No. 2 Mangham

DIVISION IV SELECT

No. 5 Ascension Catholic at No. 4 Catholic-PC