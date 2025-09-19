81°
Zachary firefighters put out large grass fire in field off Old Scenic Highway
ZACHARY — Firefighters from Zachary and the surrounding areas put out a large grass fire Thursday afternoon.
The fire broke out in a field near Cordoba Drive and Old Scenic Highway around 2:20 p.m.
According to Zachary Fire officials, additional units were deployed from neighboring fire departments due to dry weather conditions exacerbating the blaze. By 4:30 p.m., the fire was under control.
"Thanks to the rapid response, strong training, support from our neighboring fire departments, and local citizens with tractors, the fire was contained quickly and — most importantly — with no injuries reported," Zachary Fire officials said.
