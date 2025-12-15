48°
Zachary Fire Department puts out mobile home fire on Sunday night
ZACHARY — Zachary Fire crews put out a mobile home fire over the weekend.
According to fire officials, crews responded to the double-wide mobile home around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday to find flames coming through the roof of the building.
Zachary Fire crews, as well as firefighters from Central, Baker and Baton Rouge, put the blaze out quickly.
"Due to the construction of the home, crews remained on scene for an extended period, locating and extinguishing hot spots after the fire was brought under control," officials said.
No one was injured, fire officials said. Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
