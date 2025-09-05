93°
Zachary Fire captain, woman indicted for allegedly molesting juvenile
ZACHARY - A Zachary Fire Department captain and another person were indicted Friday on child molestation charges after their arrests in April.
At the time of their arrests, police officials said Capt. Jonathan Knight and Tara Bizette were booked for molestation of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Knight was indicted for indecent behavior with juveniles, molestation of a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor; Bizette was indicted for two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.
Sources tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit that Knight and Bizette were in a relationship. Knight was put on administrative leave.
