Zachary Elementary School closed Thursday after water main breaks near school

ZACHARY — Zachary Elementary School was closed Thursday after a water main broke near the school.

Zachary Community School District officials added that all after-school activities, including Extended Day, were also canceled.

We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding," officials said.

According to the city of Zachary, the break happened along 39th Street.

"City crews are on site making repairs. Water service is expected to be restored by noon," a statement said.