Zachary community comes together for MLK Day march

ZACHARY - Community members chanted "Keep on walking, keep on talking, walking up the King's highway," as they marched in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Marchers carried signs, reading "Racism is a public health issue" and "#StandAgainstHate."

Organizers encouraged young people to join them as they made their way through the streets. They hope it will inspire them to continue the work of Dr. King.

"We want to keep marching, because it's a symbol of the things he did to get to where we are right now," said Johnnie Evans, the President of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee in Zachary.