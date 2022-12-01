Zachary city employee arrested, accused of leaking police information

ZACHARY - A city worker is accused of going through law enforcement documents she wasn't supposed to access and then leaking that information.

According to arrest documents from Louisiana State Police, 37-year-old Ashley Cobb, a Zachary court clerk, was booked Wednesday on charges of malfeasance and trespassing state computers.

Investigators uncovered the suspicious activity while trying to track down an accused drug dealer allegedly tied to a deadly overdose. While monitoring that suspect, detectives said his movements became "abnormal," suggesting he was aware that he was being tracked.

An audit later uncovered that Cobb had accessed that suspect's warrant twice just days before they noted a change in his movements. State investigators noted that Cobb had no reason to view the warrant as part of her "normal job duties."

The warrant says Cobb accessed 983 affidavit warrants between May and October, nearly 60 of those involving agencies in other jurisdictions. Investigators wrote in arrest documents that Cobb "repeatedly accessed information outside of the authority given to her."