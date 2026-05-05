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Zachary, Build EBR ask artists to submit proposals for City Hall Annex mural
ZACHARY — Build EBR and the City of Zachary are currently accepting proposals from artists for the design and installation of a community-driven mural along Main Street.
The mural, located at Zachary's City Hall Annex, aims to enhance the visual landscape while reflecting the voices and stories of Zachary residents. The open invitation is being extended to emerging and established artists, with preference given to those based in Louisiana and the surrounding region.
The commission is made possible by a $10,000 Community Public Art Grant from the Louisiana Division of Arts and is intended to support ongoing downtown revitalization efforts and foster meaningful community engagement through the arts.
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Proposal submissions will be accepted at this link through May 30, and the completed mural is anticipated by the end of 2026.
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