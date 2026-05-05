81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zachary, Build EBR ask artists to submit proposals for City Hall Annex mural

2 hours 17 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, May 05 2026 May 5, 2026 May 05, 2026 9:46 AM May 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Denetria Lee

ZACHARY — Build EBR and the City of Zachary are currently accepting proposals from artists for the design and installation of a community-driven mural along Main Street. 

The mural, located at Zachary's City Hall Annex, aims to enhance the visual landscape while reflecting the voices and stories of Zachary residents. The open invitation is being extended to emerging and established artists, with preference given to those based in Louisiana and the surrounding region.

The commission is made possible by a $10,000 Community Public Art Grant from the Louisiana Division of Arts and is intended to support ongoing downtown revitalization efforts and foster meaningful community engagement through the arts.

Trending News

Proposal submissions will be accepted at this link through May 30, and the completed mural is anticipated by the end of 2026.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days