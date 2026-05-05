Latest Weather Blog
Nearly $1.2 million in Louisiana energy grants targets hydrogen, carbon capture and clean power
BATON ROUGE — Six Louisiana energy startups are sharing nearly $1.2 million in funding through the second round of Proof-of-Concept awards from Future Use of Energy in Louisiana.
The awards come from FUEL's Proof-of-Concept Fund, which helps early-stage companies move from development to commercial application by bridging the gap between invention and market entry.
"These startups aren't just advancing energy innovation — they're helping build a stronger Louisiana," said FUEL Director of Technology Commercialization Stephen Loy. "We're excited to support them as they turn their ideas into market-ready solutions."
Renovigo Chemicals received $194,675 to develop a process that uses carbon dioxide as the primary material source to produce propylene and acrylonitrile, rather than traditional oil and gas.
Westfield Fluid Controls, Inc. received $197,675 to develop the Cryogenic Cam Butterfly Valve, a specialized fluid control device built for extreme temperature conditions common in the liquified natural gas and hydrogen industries.
Eray Geophysical received $197,769 to build a machine learning-based software package that identifies subsurface fracture media using diffraction seismic waves for carbon capture and storage.
EcoGlobe and NovaSpark Energy each received $200,000. EcoGlobe is developing a digital marketplace that turns wasted feedstocks into economic value while cutting emissions and building supply chain resilience. NovaSpark Energy is building a gridless power generation system designed to provide on-demand energy in both city and remote environments during outages and disaster recovery.
Trending News
Waste to Energy Systems, LLC also received $200,000 to finish research and development on a patented gasification system intended to produce green hydrogen from biomass.
Each award covers supplies, equipment, travel, professional services and salaries. Recipients must complete their projects within a year of receiving the award.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU senior uses Alopecia to inspire others to accomplish dreams
-
Town of Fordoche searching for new police chief
-
BREC narrows national superintendent search to 3 candidates
-
West Baton Rouge Parish sues local news outlet's founder after public records...
-
Capitol region celebrates Cinco de Mayo amid ICE concerns
Sports Video
-
LSU's Zac Cowan earns SEC Pitcher of the Week
-
Southern Jaguar softball seeking championship at the end of historic season
-
LSU basketball rehires Vernon Hamilton as assistant coach
-
LSU baseball gets first SEC sweep of the season over South Carolina
-
LSU women's tennis advances to NCAA Sweet 16 for second year in...