Youtuber 'Agent Ratliff' sued for posing as federal agent, pranking Baton Rouge business

BATON ROUGE - A Youtuber who poses as an agent for a fake federal agency was sued by a Baton Rouge business after he uploaded a prank video featuring them that received over 100,000 views.

Holmes Building Materials, Inc. and supervisor Derek Jones are suing Carliemar White, also known as "Agent Ratliff"; White poses as an employee of OCDA, a fake federal agency that he uses to pose as a federal officer investigating complaints against businesses.

On Aug. 1, 2025, White went to the offices of Holmes Building Materials, where he told employees he was affiliated with OSHA and he was there to "go over complaints and code compliances." White, alongside another comic and a cameraman, told one of the company's supervisors that he had anonymous employee grievances.

He accused the supervisor of engaging in racial harassment and practicing nepotism, among other accusations.

In the lawsuit, Jones accuses White of false imprisonment after White refused to let Jones leave the room, assault and false imprisonment after White's two associates stood in the doorway and the three refused to leave the office and battery for White blowing cigarette smoke in Jones' face.

Additionally, White is being sued for defamation, with the company claiming the videos did harm to the Baton Rouge business’ reputation.

White posted the video on Aug. 12; the video is still available and has over 100,000 views. The company and Jones demanded White remove the video on Sept. 25. The company and Jones are asking a federal judge to force White to remove all his skits off the internet.

WBRZ reached out to Holmes Building Materials for comment, but they declined to comment.