Youth flag football team coming to Baton Rouge through school system

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge School System is partnering with the NFL FLAG Youth Football Team to bring flag football to the capital city.

NFL FLAG offers young athletes a non-contact version of the sport while promoting skill development and sportsmanship. The league will feature five-on-five teams with ten athletes and two coaches.

Registration is open for all students age 8 to 16.

The registration period is from today, Jan. 13, to Jan. 20. Competition starts on Mar. 8.

A representative will be available from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the coming days at the following schools to help with registration and sign-ups:

Monday, Jan. 13 – Woodlawn High School

Tuesday, Jan. 14 – McKinley High School

Wednesday, Jan. 15 – Belaire High School

Thursday, Jan. 16 – Capitol High School

Friday, Jan. 17 – Broadmoor High School

Tuesday, Jan. 21 – Tara High School

Thursday, Jan. 23 – Glen Oaks High School