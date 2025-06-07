79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Young cinephiles gather at Goodwood Library for 'The Wild Robot' to kick off 'Movies on the Plaza'

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — It was movie night at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library on Goodwood Boulevard on Friday night.

Families packed the plaza for the first "Movies on the Plaza" of the summer for a screening of "The Wild Robot," Dreamworks' hit film from last year about a robot who becomes one with nature and all the animals in it.

The event, which started in 2014 when the Goodwood library opened, is drive-thru and the movie was projected on the side of the building. The library hosts the screenings at 7 p.m. every Friday in June.

The screenings are free to the public and the library invites families to join in on the fun during the next screening: Pixar's "Inside Out 2."

For more information, click here.

