'You've got nothing to lose,' St. Amant High celebrates first LSHAA Girls Wrestling Championship

ST. AMANT - Earlier this month, more than 200 female student-athletes took to the mat to participate in LHSAA's State Meet, which had a Girls' Division for the first time. One wrestler for the St. Amant High Wrestling team took home the first championship at the meet.

Junior Mikayla Byington wrestles for St. Amant High School, but is also a student with Ascension Public Schools' Early College Option. She said the championship meant girls wrestling finally made it as a sport in Louisiana.

"It signified that we were actually here, and we're finally a sport. We were finally able to do this," Byington said.

Female wrestlers competed against other female wrestlers in a bracket, split up into different weight divisions. Byington said she felt the pressure entering her opening match because the 100-pound class competes first.

"I think there was a lot more pressure than that because I was the opening match, the first match. I was seeded first and went undefeated throughout the whole season, there was a lot of pressure," Byington said.

But she was confident in her skills.

"I am in this [training] room more than I am at my house, to be very honest, I'm with these people six days out of the week."

St. Amant High School Wrestling Head Coach Clint Brownell said girls wrestling is a growing sport.

"[They] set records for people to break in the future. It was the first stepping stone this year that was set by all these girls who showed up. I think that in the next two years, it's going to explode," Brownell said.

Byington's the first. She said winning her match is a moment that will stick with her forever.

"The moment I looked up I saw everybody cheering and I had support from something I started so long ago," Byington said.

Byington is calling other girls to join the sport as well.

"Do it, you've got nothing to lose, there's nothing to lose," Byington said. "It's hard, who cares if it's a little hard? That's all I have to say, just do it."

There were other female athletes in southeastern Louisiana who competed after Byington and also took home a championship title in their respective weight divisions. Those student-athletes include Savannah Camarata of Albany, Olivia Maxie and Allison Flores Hernandez of Baton Rouge, and Iranie Harrison of Brusly.