74°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
Trending News
5:50a: Accident. Right lane blocked in Addis on La 1 SB at Bird Heights Avenue
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU baseball facing more drama in critical SEC Tournament contest
-
Iberville Parish government offering free sandbags ahead of Tuesday afternoon rain storms
-
Baton Rouge Corvette Club mixes charity, road trips as it crosses $1...
-
East Baton Rouge Parish School System officials release statement regarding reported fights...
-
USPS hosting job fair to fill job openings in Hammond, surrounding areas
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball facing more drama in critical SEC Tournament contest
-
LSU softball heating up at the right time
-
LSU baseball makes final push to save their season
-
LSU softball takes down Virginia Tech to win Baton Rouge Regional, advances...
-
Southern baseball enters SWAC tournament hot, wins 15th straight SWAC game to...