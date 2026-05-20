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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute

1 hour 28 minutes 25 seconds ago Wednesday, May 20 2026 May 20, 2026 May 20, 2026 4:40 AM May 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

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