You may be off, but weather never rests

Unfortunately today is the wettest day of the week. It won't be a washout, but expect similar conditions as what we experienced yesterday. Many of you will be enjoying the day outside today so when you hear thunder, just head inside for a bit and let the storm pass. We've lost as many people to lightning in the month of August alone, and July alone as we've lost in tornadoes all year.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms under partly sunny skies are expected. Highs are in the low 90s, however if you see rain early today, you likely won't even reach the 90s. Rain showers dissipate into the evening. Overnight, lows in the mid to lower 70s with some fog possible and perhaps an isolated shower, but most will stay dry.

While a few showers are possible tomorrow, the rest of the week looks drier. We will be a degree or two cooler than last week also, meaning low 90s and low 70s!

In the tropics, things are fairly quiet. There's a little disturbance in the southeast Caribbean, but the chance of development is fairly low.

We're watching it but it is not a threat to the Gulf at this time.