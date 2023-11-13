66°
Wrong-way driver booked for DWI, vehicular homicide after deadly crash on I-10 in Ascension Parish

SORRENTO - A Texas man was booked for vehicular homicide and his third DWI after he struck another driver head-on along I-10 late Tuesday night, killing a woman.

Louisiana State Police reported that 34-year-old Joshuah Cannon of Nederland, Texas was driving west in the eastbound lanes of the interstate when he collided with another car near the US 61 exit. 

The crash killed 23-year-old Jaranisha Carter of Prairieville, who was driving the other vehicle. She was not wearing  seatbelt at the time and suffered severe injuries. She was brought to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead overnight.

Police noted that Cannon showed multiple signs of impairment at the crash scene before he was taken to a hospital and treated for moderate injuries. 

Cannon was arrested on charges including vehicular homicide, reckless operation, DWI (3rd offense), driving on divided highways and no seatbelt.

