Wrestler jumps from railings at Esplanade Mall
NEW ORLEANS - Esplanade Mall provided weekend shoppers with a little entertainment.
The Advocate reports that 'Wildkat Sports' provided a wrestling match in the middle of the plaza.
The video below, showing wrestler PJ Hawx perform a 'flying cross bod,' went viral.
Hawx's are known to fly, they just didnt tell you it was off the second story of the mall. ?????? @WildKatSports @LukeHawx504 pic.twitter.com/C8iJNWWrT0— PJ Hawx (@pj_hawx) February 10, 2020
Hawx's flying cross bod stunt involves him jumping from the second-floor guard rails onto three wrestlers, in the ring on the first floor.
PJ and his father, Luke, are trained stuntmen and long-time wrestlers so they don't recommend doing this trick at home.
Luke Hawx said the match at Esplande was part of a deal with the City of Kenner and a charity organization called Lagniappe with Love to host a majority of Wildkat's events in Kenner.
Their next show is in March.
