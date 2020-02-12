Wrestler jumps from railings at Esplanade Mall

Wrestling match at Esplande Mall Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS - Esplanade Mall provided weekend shoppers with a little entertainment.

The Advocate reports that 'Wildkat Sports' provided a wrestling match in the middle of the plaza.

The video below, showing wrestler PJ Hawx perform a 'flying cross bod,' went viral.

Hawx's are known to fly, they just didnt tell you it was off the second story of the mall. ??‍???? @WildKatSports @LukeHawx504 pic.twitter.com/C8iJNWWrT0 — PJ Hawx (@pj_hawx) February 10, 2020

Hawx's flying cross bod stunt involves him jumping from the second-floor guard rails onto three wrestlers, in the ring on the first floor.

PJ and his father, Luke, are trained stuntmen and long-time wrestlers so they don't recommend doing this trick at home.

Luke Hawx said the match at Esplande was part of a deal with the City of Kenner and a charity organization called Lagniappe with Love to host a majority of Wildkat's events in Kenner.

Their next show is in March.