Wrestler jumps from railings at Esplanade Mall

1 hour 35 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, February 12 2020 Feb 12, 2020 February 12, 2020 11:31 AM February 12, 2020 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: Quinci Hayward
NEW ORLEANS - Esplanade Mall provided weekend shoppers with a little entertainment.

The Advocate reports that 'Wildkat Sports' provided a wrestling match in the middle of the plaza. 

The video below, showing wrestler PJ Hawx perform a 'flying cross bod,' went viral.

Hawx's flying cross bod stunt involves him jumping from the second-floor guard rails onto three wrestlers, in the ring on the first floor. 

PJ and his father, Luke, are trained stuntmen and long-time wrestlers so they don't recommend doing this trick at home.

Luke Hawx said the match at Esplande was part of a deal with the City of Kenner and a charity organization called Lagniappe with Love to host a majority of Wildkat's events in Kenner. 

Their next show is in March. 

