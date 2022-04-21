Wreck destroys traffic light on Hooper Road

85°
1 hour 18 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, April 21 2022 Apr 21, 2022 April 21, 2022 2:05 PM April 21, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - A crash that destroyed a signal box and left a traffic light inoperable is expected to cause heavy delays for the afternoon commute.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hooper and Blackwater Roads in Central. Authorities say injuries were reported and some of the people involved were taken to a local hospital.

One of the vehicles involved in the wreck destroyed the signal box at the intersection, rendering the traffic light nonfunctional.

Mayor David Barrow said DOTD is working to have the light repaired before dark Thursday night.

