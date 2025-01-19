Wreck closes I-10E during morning rush

44°
9 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Monday, October 05 2015 Oct 5, 2015 October 05, 2015 2:41 PM October 05, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A wreck between an 18-wheeler and a car shut down a portion of I-10 through Baton Rouge Monday morning.

It happened just before 9 a.m. on I-10 East at the entrance ramp onto I-110 North. Baton Rouge Police said a vehicle in front of the big rig and car lost control, and the car's driver swerved to avoid it but ran into the 18-wheeler's tire.

The car was totaled, but police said the driver did not have to go to the hospital. No tickets were issued.

Police closed two lanes on I-10 East and blocked the entrance ramp while they worked the wreck. They also closed I-10 East for a time to remove the vehicles just before noon.

