Wreck closes I-10E during morning rush
BATON ROUGE - A wreck between an 18-wheeler and a car shut down a portion of I-10 through Baton Rouge Monday morning.
It happened just before 9 a.m. on I-10 East at the entrance ramp onto I-110 North. Baton Rouge Police said a vehicle in front of the big rig and car lost control, and the car's driver swerved to avoid it but ran into the 18-wheeler's tire.
The car was totaled, but police said the driver did not have to go to the hospital. No tickets were issued.
Police closed two lanes on I-10 East and blocked the entrance ramp while they worked the wreck. They also closed I-10 East for a time to remove the vehicles just before noon.
