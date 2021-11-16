53°
Wounded deer ran through Baton Rouge hospital, captured by staff

11 hours 7 minutes ago Monday, November 15 2021 Nov 15, 2021 November 15, 2021 2:36 PM November 15, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A deer was likely struck by a car before it was captured on the second floor of a Baton Rouge hospital and then put down Monday afternoon, according to wildlife officials.

A spokesperson for Our Lady of the Lake said the animal wandered into the medical center shortly after 2 p.m., adding that it was captured on the second floor of the medical center after running up an escalator.

Surveillance video showed the animal stumbling through the front entrance and running past stunned staff and visitors. 

Photos posted on social media appeared to show staff holding the animal down as they waited for help to arrive.

A WBRZ news crew recorded video of the deer, appearing to be sedated, being rolled out of the hospital on a gurney to a Wildlife and Fisheries vehicle waiting outside.  See the video here.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the deer was removed but had been hurt in what appeared to be a car accident.

Read the statement from the hospital below.

"We can confirm that around 2:15pm today a small deer entered the main hospital entrance and up the escalators where it was captured by a law enforcement officer and several team members. The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department responded promptly helping to remove the animal. Patient care has not been interrupted and the area is being thoroughly sanitized. While most unusual in any busy regional medical center, we assume the deer may have wandered in from nearby Ward’s Creek."

