Former contractor Sills charged with felony after police say he backed SUV into rival's sign

BATON ROUGE — Surveillance video from Coastal Contractors on Jamestown Avenue shows a white SUV backing into the company's sign three times, and Baton Rouge police say former contractor Kelly Sills was behind the wheel.

Police charged Sills with felony criminal damage to property for the incident. He agreed to turn himself in last week.

His lawyer, Beau Brock, responded to the charges over the phone.

"We will defend the allegation in court vigorously," Brock said.

The backstory between Sills and Coastal Contractors owner Devon Overall goes back years. Overall used to be the VP of Sills' company, Coastal Bridge. In 2020, Sills sued Overall after he took over Coastal Contractors, claiming Overall was pulling business from him. The two have been in a legal battle ever since.

This is far from the first time Sills has faced legal trouble.

Sills was banned from doing work for DOTD after defaulting on several projects. The department said he owed state police nearly $900,000 for patrols in a work zone on the Sunshine Bridge that was damaged in 2019.

Sills also failed to pay his employees' health insurance while still taking the payments out of their paychecks. Luis Nieves Rivera was left with $500,000 in medical bills after having his leg amputated.

In the middle of those legal troubles, Sills was arrested at Disney World in 2021 when he refused to comply with COVID guidelines.