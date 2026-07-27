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Smalls Sliders breaks ground on first Hammond location
HAMMOND — Smalls Sliders held a groundbreaking for its first Hammond location on Monday.
The new store is being built on Southwest Railroad Avenue. It will be the first Smalls Sliders in Hammond, though two locations already exist on the Northshore, one in Covington and one in Slidell.
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Smalls Sliders currently has 18 locations across Louisiana, including three in Baton Rouge.
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