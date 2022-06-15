91°
Latest Weather Blog
Workers remove van stuck on Mississippi River Bridge railing
BATON ROUGE - Crews had to shut down the westbound side of the Mississippi River Bridge after a vehicle nearly went over the guardrail Wednesday morning.
Traffic cameras showed a van propped up against the railing after a wreck on I-10 around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Workers closed off I-10 West at the bridge for roughly an hour to clear the wreck, which reportedly involved at least one other vehicle.
No one was seriously hurt.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bail bondsman jailed for posting fraudulent bonds in Baton Rouge
-
Saharan dust causing respiratory issues for many as wind carries through Louisiana
-
Garbage truck worker taken to hospital after being hit by car
-
Saints expecting a big step by linebacker Pete Werner in year 2
-
Business owner hoping to leave Livingston controversy behind and start fresh in...
Sports Video
-
Saints expecting a big step by linebacker Pete Werner in year 2
-
The Saints are prepared for the uncertainty surrounding star Alvin Kamara
-
Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer
-
SAINTS: Vet QB Andy Dalton could serve as valuable backup if Winston...
-
Saints hope first-round pick Trevor Penning will help solidify the offensive line